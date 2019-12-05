Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A teenage girl was hospitalized after police say she was shot in her left buttock. The shooting happened on the 5500 block of Vine Street in North Philadelphia on Thursday.
Police say the 15-year-old girl suffered one gunshot wound to her left buttock by two known doers. She was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in stable condition.
The suspects are described as black men in their late teens to early 20s with beards. One was wearing a red hoodie, while the other wore an Army fatigue hoodie.
It’s unclear which suspect is the shooter at this time.
No arrests have been made.
An investigation is ongoing.
