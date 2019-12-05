PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a 7-year-old boy and a woman are lucky to be alive after they were shot Wednesday night while sitting in a car. The shooting happened on the 5700 block of Girard Avenue.

Police say the boy was shot in the foot. The 24-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder.

Now the neighborhood is on edge.

“I can’t come outside no more. It’s just so scary to be outside because we don’t know what’s going on or when it’s going to happen,” said Ziera Gay, who lives nearby.

Gay lives in the West Philadelphia neighborhood where they two were shot while sitting in a car.

Evidence markers highlight where the spent shell casings were found. Gay says evidence of violence isn’t hard to find in the area.

“It’s so scary out here, all this violence and everything, it’s just so scary. People like me, innocent people like me, walk the streets and don’t know when to go outside or if I can go outside,” she said.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say nine bullets were fired.

After the shooting, police say the woman drove to a family member’s house on the 2100 block of Van Pelt Street in North Philadelphia.

From there, police say the woman and boy were driven to Temple University Hospital.

“We got children out here. I have a son. It’s scary because there’s a big playground across the street. I want him to be able to come out here and play and everything, but not if I’m scared he could be laying in these streets one night,” Gay said.

Police haven’t identified the woman or child but say they both should make a full recovery.

No arrests have been made.