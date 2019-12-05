PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 7-year-old boy was among two people injured in a double shooting while riding in a car in West Philadelphia Wednesday night. Police say the shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. near 57th and Girard Streets.

Police say the 7-year-old boy and a 24-year-old woman were struck by gunfire while riding in a vehicle.

The boy was shot in the foot and the woman was shot in the shoulder and the knee. Both are in stable condition, according to police.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said they believe the boy was an innocent victim and was a brave little boy who was not even crying.

Police responded to reports of gunfire in the area but found no victims. About 15 minutes later, police were notified that the two victims showed up at Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle.

Nine spent shell casings were found at the scene, according to police.

Police say the victims were shot at the scene of 57th and Girard Streets and then drove to a family member’s house on the 2100 block of Van Pelt Street. From there, police say the boy and woman got into a second vehicle where someone else drove them to the hospital.

The vehicle the victims were believed to have been traveling in was found on Van Pelt Street with bullet holes in the driver’s side door.

There is no word on the relationship between the boy and the woman at this time, but police say they do know each other.

Police say they are reviewing surveillance video and an investigation continues.

No arrests have been made.