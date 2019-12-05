PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a group of teenagers assaulted a food delivery driver and stole nine pizzas in the Nicetown-Tioga section on Tuesday night. The assault and robbery took place on the 3900 block of North Alfred Street around 8:15 p.m.
Police say one of the teens, who was armed with a semi-automatic handgun, struck the victim in the head while demanding money and his keys.
The delivery driver was able to fight off the teens.
Police say the suspects then took nine pizzas and fled toward the area of the 1900 block of Ruffner Street.
The armed teen is described as a black male between 14 and 17 years of age, wearing a black jacket, dark-colored pants and gray sneakers. He was carrying a silver semi-automatic firearm.
The six other suspects are described as black males between the ages of 14 and 17 and were also wearing dark-colored clothing.
If you have any information about this incident, contact police at 215-686-3353/3354.
