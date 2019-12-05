HOLLAND, Pa. (CBS) — It was an out-of-this-world experience for Council Rock South High School students who made contact with astronauts in space. The school’s amateur radio club’s satellite connected with the International Space Station on Thursday, making for a cool question and answer session.
Students asked astronaut Andrew Morgan about his mission in space.
It took the club months to prepare for the event.
“We had a lot of work to do. We had to put our radio equipment on the roof and tune our radios, get everything all set up, run cables, so it was a long process,” said astronomy teacher Jerry Fetter. “And the students and our team worked real hard, some later hours, and got it done.”
Organizers say a conversation with the space station is a rare opportunity.
Only a handful of schools are accepted for this program every year.
