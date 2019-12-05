  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Some of the world’s most iconic rock legends are coming to Philly next year! Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe, along with Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, are hitting the road for “The Stadium Tour.”

The bands will perform at Citizens Bank Park on Aug. 15, 2020 at 5 p.m.

Presale tickets will be available to Citi cardmembers on Dec. 10 at 12 p.m. through Dec. 12 at 10 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m Dec. 13 at www.LiveNation.com.

