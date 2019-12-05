PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Uber admits to a startling number of sexual assaults during rides. The company says more than 3,000 sexual assaults were reported during trips just last year.

That is almost 6,000 dating back to 2017. That number takes into account everything from unwanted kissing to rape.

And it’s not just riders who are victimized. Uber says drivers are assaulted in about 45% of the cases.

Uber and rival Lyft have faced increased scrutiny about safety.

In fact, Lyft was sued again Thursday, less than 24 hours after nearly two dozen people filed suits claiming they were assaulted.

An attorney for one victim says rides should be recorded.

“It doesn’t take much to understand that if you’re an employee and your boss has a camera on you, is watching you, the chances of you assaulting somebody are gonna be much, much less,” attorney Mike Bomberger said.

This month, Uber is expected to test recording audio during rides but only in Latin America.

Uber and Lyft have both rolled out enhanced safety features in recent months.