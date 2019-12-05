PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Center Jason Kelce said something interesting at his locker on Wednesday afternoon. He said finger pointing is inevitable when you’re losing, but the Eagles need to start pointing fingers in a responsible manner.

That’s not something I’ve ever heard of before, but it makes me think of three things:

A team leader is calling for increased accountability on an even plane — regardless of your status inside those walls. Which leads me to believe it isn’t happening. It also makes me think Doug Pederson’s message isn’t resonating with the team post-Super Bowl.

Maybe two and three is a leap. Maybe they’re not.

But, let’s look at the facts. The Eagles caught lightning in a bottle in 2017. They were an absolute wagon on their way to 13-3 and 3-0 in the playoffs.

Around that time, the Eagles under Doug Pederson are 7-9, 9-7 (1-1 in the postseason) and 5-7 in the two-plus years surrounding the Super Bowl.

That’s 22-24 overall.

That record makes sense when you take a wide view of the team. The 2019 Philadelphia Eagles play to their competition.

They get up for games against good teams and sleepwalk their way against teams they believe they should beat.

Green Bay, Buffalo, Seattle, New England. There’s no shame in going 2-2 against teams slated to go to the playoffs.

The Vikings and Cowboys games? Woof. They were just outclassed.

But, how about games against bad teams? The Redskins, Falcons, Lions, Bears, and Dolphins. These are bad to terrible opponents the Eagles should crush.

Those games were all decided by an average of five points per game.

Do you see what I’m saying?

Throw in the win over the Jets and the Eagles went 3-3 against teams they should have blown out this year.

These are game you need in December to help pad your record.

The Eagles have been living off the theory they can flip the switch and turn it around between Thanksgiving and Christmas, just like they did a season ago.

But this is different team.

This team has a wide receiver corps that’s a year older.

A slew of injuries have been covered up with masking tape and Mack Hollins as sacrificial lamb is equally hilarious as it is embarrassing.

A defense that can’t decide if it wants to show up or not.

A different quarterback that’s yet to show he can get it done in December.

It’s a dangerous way to live in the NFL.

I’ve been saying for weeks now that this year’s team just isn’t as good as we all thought but because of the ineptitude of others, they still have a chance to get into the postseason again.

Here’s what I’m saying: Their margin for error is zero and they have their own hubris to blame for it.