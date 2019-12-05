PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles continued their preparations for the New York Giants on Monday night, and after three straight losses, one has to wonder if they will try something different. Meanwhile, the Giants are on an eight-game losing streak — the longest in the NFL.

On Monday night, someone will snap out of it. But the difference is, the Birds had Super Bowl hopes entering the season.

Now, they just hope they can beat another two-win team. On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins scored five straight touchdowns and the Eagles’ offense couldn’t produce any clutch first downs in the second half.

On Thursday, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson spoke about the team’s mentality moving forward.

“The main message is, we’re in a must-win situation,” Pederson said. “We know that. It really started last week and really coming out of the bye if you want to think about it going back a few weeks. For me, I have to stay the course. I have to stay transparent and have to stay as honest as I can with the team.

“The integrity, talk about the character of the team and all that with them and say, ‘Listen, guys, we’re in that must-win situation right now.’ It’s as much on us as coaches as it is players and so I look to that as well. We’re responsible for how our players play and that starts with me.”

The past two years have been a dream — a Super Bowl title followed by a trip to the second round of the NFL playoffs.

That’s five playoff games, but quarterback Carson Wentz didn’t play in any of them.

This was supposed to be his year.

Instead, the Eagles’ season very well might come down to Monday night.

“We realize the situation that we’re in, that we put ourselves in. At the end of the day, there’s only so much you can control. What we can control is that we can go out and work. We can go to work, we can get better. We’re all excited. We’re not going to hang our heads over the last few weeks. We didn’t want those outcomes. But what can you do? It’s behind us now. We’re all excited to go full speed ahead and see what we can do, Wentz said.

“We’re all disappointed and we’re all sick to our stomach. But they also understand, we’ve done this to ourselves, obviously. They’re ready to go back to work,” Pederson said.

Watch the video above for more on the Eagles’ matchup against the Giants.