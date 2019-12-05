



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Too many Americans are skipping out on life-saving cancer screenings. The first week in December has been designated to change that.

This is Cancer Screen Week and it’s all about raising awareness. The American Cancer Society says it’s a simple message with a big payoff: If you can, who wouldn’t want to avoid cancer?

Diamonique Valentine, a health and wellness coach, never thought she’d get to know all the nasty side effects of chemotherapy.

She remembers the hair cut she got before chemo. Her world has been turned upside down since she was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer.

“I was more like shocked. No way. I’m way too healthy. Nothing like this could ever happen to me. I’m only 27,” Valentine said.

“The earlier you find something the better the opportunity you’ll be able to survive that cancer,” said Evelyn Robles-Rodriguez, an outreach director at MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Robles-Rodriguez is helping get the word out about Cancer Screen Week, to raise awareness about the importance of routine testing.

“That’s the beauty of screening. You’re finding cancers when there’s no symptoms, when they’re at their smallest and they’re at the highest chance of cure,” she said.

Unfortunately, many don’t get screened. It’s a big part of why more than 600,000 people are expected to die from cancer this year.

“They really need to understand that through these screenings lives can be saved,” Robles-Rodriguez said.

The American Cancer Society recommends mammograms and colonoscopies for colon cancer starting at age 45; women need pap tests for cervical cancer at 21; prostate exams for men at 50; and CT scans for smokers.

“I think it’s really important. If you have the opportunity to, I would definitely take advantage of it,” Valentine said.

Valentine says she’s grateful.

“I just try to look at everything like it could be so much worse. There’s people out here who haven’t found help,” she said.

Cancer screenings are covered by insurance. For people who don’t have insurance, there are a variety of programs.

The American Cancer Society says they’re working hard to remove any roadblocks that keep people away from live-saving tests.

