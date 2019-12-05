WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Officials are trying to catch a black bear after several sightings in Wilmington on Thursday morning. Wilmington police confirm the bear was spotted in the Trolley Square neighborhood on Thursday morning and set up a perimeter in an attempt to capture it.
Residents should use caution when exiting their homes this morning.
A bear was spotted multiple times in Delaware yesterday.
Officials in the First State are now on the lookout, but wondering if this is the same animal that was spotted in Delaware County, Pennsylvania earlier this week?
Wildlife officials in Delaware and Pennsylvania have teamed up and are searching for a roaming black bear. The bear may have traveled some 20 miles since being spotted near Villanova on Friday.
