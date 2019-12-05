PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities are warning families about an online holiday scam. It’s called the Secret Sister Gift Exchange.
In the scam, a stranger promises you dozens of gifts if you give them some personal information and purchase a $10 gift certificate.
The Better Business Bureau says scams like Secret Sister could open people up to cybersecurity breaches and identity theft.
“You’re sharing your personal information with people that you don’t know,” Kelsey Coleman, with the Better Business Bureau, said. “They’re friends of friends so things like your address, your Facebook profile, your email address — that’s all now in the hands of people that you’re not one-on-one connected to.”
To protect yourself, take the time to research the company you are buying from and be sure to pay with a credit card and read the fine print.
