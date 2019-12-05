PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In the wake of yet another instance of gun violence where a 7-year-old boy and a woman were shot while sitting in a car, city leaders are coming together with anti-violence activists, calling for action. So far this year, 107 people under the age of 18 have been shot in Philadelphia.
Activists say it’s up to the community to make a difference.
“We will continue to do what we have to do in Council to deal with the problems associated with too many guns on our streets,” Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke said in a statement. “But we cannot do this alone and neither can the police. We need citizens to do their part and exercise personal responsibility. If you know there is a gun in your residence and it has no legal purpose, take the gun and safely dispose of it at one of the locations we’re announcing today.”
The gun turn-in program begins on Saturday.
See below for a list of date and times:
Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Bible Way Baptist Church
1323 N. 52nd St.
Philadelphia, PA 19131
Every Murder Is Real
59 E. Haines St.
Philadelphia, PA 19144
Saturday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Taylor Memorial Baptist Church
3817 Germantown Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19140
Mother Bethel A.M.E. Church
419 S. 6th St.
Philadelphia, PA 19147
