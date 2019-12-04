Comments
READING, Pa. (CBS) — Officials say a 69-year-old man is dead after falling from a tree stand while hunting in Reading. Family members reportedly found the body of Thomas Kane, of Hereford, below his tree stand in a wooded area near the 400 block of Conrad Road in District Township around 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The tree stand was approximately 30-feet in the air.
Kane was pronounced dead on the scene.
The Berks County Coroner’s Office determined blunt force trauma was the cause of death.
