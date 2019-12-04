CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A dog rescued from a Camden dump has been named the ASPCA Dog of the Year. Sweet Pea was honored last month at a luncheon in New York.
The pit bull was once a bait dog in Camden before being rescued out of a garbage dump in 2015.
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says Sweet Pea brings attention to the brutality of dogfighting.
“Sweet Pea has been a beacon of hope for many dogfighting victims and has shown the positivity that comes from such a tragic experience. She has inspired us all to be better advocates for animal welfare. This award is on behalf of all the dogs who will not make it out,” said Kathy McGuire, president and founder of NJ Aid for Animals.
Sweet Pea also inspires a fund that raises money for abused animals.
