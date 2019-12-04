Comments
UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania State Police have identified a man accused of beating his mother and her boyfriend to death with a hammer before lighting himself on fire at a home in Union Township last month. Police identified him as 40-year-old Adam DeLuca, son of 63-year-old Joanne DeLuca.
UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania State Police have identified a man accused of beating his mother and her boyfriend to death with a hammer before lighting himself on fire at a home in Union Township last month. Police identified him as 40-year-old Adam DeLuca, son of 63-year-old Joanne DeLuca.
She and 60-year-old Ira Reed Jr. were found dead Nov. 23. Pennsylvania State Police said they were struck multiple times with a hammer in the living room of the home.
“One of our veteran investigators said it was the worst crime scenes he’s ever seen,” Pennsylvania State Police Trooper David Beohm said.
Police say two dogs also had their throats slit and two cats were stomped to death.
Police say Adam DeLuca then set himself on fire in the garage and died from smoke inhalation.
The family was from South Jersey and moved to Berks County after losing their home to Superstorm Sandy.
You must log in to post a comment.