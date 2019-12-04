Comments
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — For those of you dreaming of warmer weather, now is the perfect time to get your seasonal beach tags at a popular Jersey Shore city. Discounted beach tags for the 2020 season are now on sale in Ocean City.
The seasonal beach tags are on sale for $20 until May 31 and the price will rise to $25 beginning June 1.
Beach tags are required for all beachgoers ages 12 and older from June 6, 2020 through Sept. 7, 2020.
Beach tags can be purchased in person at the following locations:
- City Hall (861 Asbury Ave.): Mon-Fri 9-6; Sat-Sun, 10-5 (winter hours)
- Rt. 52 Welcome Center: Mon-Sat 9-4; Sun 9-2 (winter hours)
- Henry Knight Building (12th Street and Haven Ave.): Mon-Fri 9-4 (no holidays).
- Aquatic & Fitness Center (17th Street and Simpson Ave.): Mon-Fri 5 am-9 p.m.; Sat 7-6; Sun 9-6
- 46th Street Welcome Center (4500 block of West Avenue): Mon-Fri 9-4
Click here to purchase your beach tags online.
