UPPER SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A woman is facing involuntary manslaughter charges in connection to an August death of an 11-month-old girl at an alleged illegal day care at her home. The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of 48-year-old Lauren Landgrebe on Wednesday.

Prosecutors say the baby girl died from asphyxiation on Aug. 27 after she had been placed incorrectly in a car seat and left alone for about two hours. An investigation found that Landgrebe placed the girl in a car seat at 1 p.m. for a nap, but the baby became fussy since she hadn’t eaten.

Landgrebe, according to prosecutors, gave the baby a bottle at 2 p.m. and since the baby couldn’t hold it, she propped the bottle on a towel. Landgrebe then left the room and spent two hours near her swimming pool before returning to check on the baby.

At 4 p.m., Landgrebe’s husband called the police after finding the baby unresponsive and partially strapped to a car seat on their dining room table, prosecutors say. While her husband was on the phone with 911, Landgrebe deleted a photo of the baby napping from her phone, which she took shortly after 2 p.m.

Investigators later recovered the photo, which they say showed the baby slumped in the car seat with the chest strap around her neck. The car seat’s leg straps — which would have prevented the girl from sliding down — were not in use.

The baby was one of eight children in Landgrebe’s care, prosecutors say.

Landgrebe told police she had been running the day care out of her home for years, but the investigation found that she never reported income from it.

The investigation found that Landgrebe’s been collecting Social Security Disability payments for about 10 years in which she claimed she wasn’t able to work. She’s accused of receiving at least $2,000 stemming from the Social Security Disability payments, but prosecutors say the total amount is still be calculated.

Landgrebe is facing charges of endangering welfare of children, operating a day care facility without a license, theft by deception and tampering with evidence.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 12.