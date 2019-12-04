Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Having a Philadelphia Library card now comes with a handful of benefits for adults — including tickets to the Mayor’s Box at the Wells Fargo Center. The Free Library of Philadelphia announced Philadelphians 18 and older can use their Free Library Card to check out digital passes to cultural institutions and other attractions in the area for free as of Dec. 2.
Attractions include:
- The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University
- Bartram’s Garden
- Eastern State Penitentiary Historical Site
- Founder’s Hall at Girard College
- Free Library Author Event Series
- Free Library Culinary Literacy Center
- Glen Foerd on the Delaware
- Johnson House Historic Site
- Mayor’s Box Tickets at the Wells Fargo Center
- Museum of the American Revolution
- Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens
- The Rosenbach
- Woodmere Art Museum
All you have to do is log in with your library card at freelibrary.org/epass and you can browse for passes by date or attraction and make a reservation.
Print or download your pass to a mobile device shortly before you visit.
