PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles’ loss to the Dolphins was so bad and possibly so damning to their playoff hopes that the sense of urgency has to be at an all-time high. The Eagles now host the Giants on Monday night, who may dust off Eli Manning with starting quarterback Daniel Jones dealing with an ankle injury.
The main word being thrown around these parts right now is complimentary football and how the Eagles haven’t played it all year.
When the offense is good, the defense is bad. When the defense is good, the offense is bad.
On Sunday, the defense was putrid.
The Eagles allowed the Dolphins to score the most points they have all season in front of thousands of Eagles fans on the road.
“It wasn’t our day and we gotta take ownership for it, we gotta take accountability for it. We cost our team that win,” Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz said.
