Comments
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Delaware State Police have received three reports of a bear sighting in the North Wilmington area. Police say the bear was spotted Wednesday between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m.
The bear was first seen on I-95 near the I-495 split, then on Manor Avenue at Philadelphia Pike, and lastly on I-95 near Concord Pike.
State Police are working with the Delaware Fish and Wildlife Natural Resources Police regarding the sightings.
There have recently been several bear sightings in Delaware County. It’s unclear if this is the same bear.
If you see what appears to be a bear or any other wild animal, do not approach it, alert and shelter others near you and immediately call 911. For more information on what to do when encountering a bear, click here.
