PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Delaware Airman came home to surprise her brother at school for his birthday. Eyewitness News was interviewing William Penn High School senior Tyler Owens when Airman First Class Lauren Owens came over to give him a big hug.
They last saw each other in July.
Owens recently finished training to be a certified meteorologist at Kessler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi.
“It definitely makes me proud because she made a big step by just jumping off and doing that,” Tyler said of his sister. “It’s a big thing, it’s really scary and it was a hard experience for her so I’m pretty proud.”
Owens will now be heading to South Carolina for her next assignment.
