ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Abington Township police say a patient at a health care and rehabilitation center was arrested for sexual assault. Police say Pasquale Neri, of Philadelphia, was arrested for the alleged incident that occurred on Nov. 29.
Police say facility staff acted quickly and contacted authorities. Police did not name the facility where the alleged incident happened.
Neri is being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility on $100,000 bail.
Anyone with information regarding this incident can call police at 267-536-1111.
