COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Police are still searching for one suspect in the shooting death of a man last month in Collingswood. Dwayne Graves, along with Dawud Haskins and Damian Crews were charged Tuesday in the murder of 26-year-old Jose Morel.
Morel was found shot to death Nov. 17 in the lobby of an apartment complex on North Newton Lake Drive.
According to the Camden County Prosecutor’s office, Haskins and Crews both have been arrested and are awaiting a pretrial detention hearing in Camden County. However, Graves is still at large and is considered armed and dangerous.
Police say anyone who may encounter Graves should not approach him and contact the police immediately.
Anyone with any information pertaining to his whereabouts is urged to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Matthew Barber at (856) 225-5166 or Collingswood Police Detective Michael Manning at (856) 854-1901.
