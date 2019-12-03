Police: Man Shot While Driving In Olney

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The search is on for a gunman after a man is shot while driving in the city’s Olney section. The shooting happened along 5th and Rockland Streets shortly before 9 p.m. Monday.
Investigators say the 24-year-old man was hit several times after someone fired multiple shots from another car.
The victim managed to drive himself to the hospital, where he’s currently in critical but stable condition.
“We know at least three shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon but we believe there were more shots fired because it appears that the victim’s vehicle was struck about eight to ten times by gunfire. So some of the ballistic evidence may be in the vehicle that the shots were being fired from,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said.
The shooting was captured on surveillance video. Police hope the footage will lead them to an arrest.
