WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked an overnight shooting in Winslow Township, New Jersey. Officials say it’s unclear where the shooting happened at this time but the victim was found at the intersection of Academy and Fries Mill Roads in Clayton.
Officers responded just after 1 a.m. Tuesday after reports of gunfire.
The details surrounding the shooting remain unclear.
