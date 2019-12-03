  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Upper Pittsgrove news


UPPER PITTSGROVE, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey State Police say the driver of a car was killed in a crash with a commercial truck in Salem County Tuesday night. The accident happened just before 5:30 p.m. near Shirley and Burlington Roads in Upper Pittsgrove.

Credit: CBS3

Police say the driver of a Toyota Corolla was pronounced dead at the scene after colliding with a commercial truck. There is no word on the victim’s identity.

The truck driver was transported to Inspira Medical Center Elmer with minor injuries, according to police.

There is no word on what led to the crash.

 

