LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS/AP) — A Pennsylvania school district will appeal a state commission’s ruling that it can continue to call its sports teams “Redskins” but must remove logos that “negatively stereotype Native Americans.” The Neshaminy School District board voted 9-0 Monday night to appeal last month’s ruling by the state Human Relations Commission, which also ordered the district to educate students about Native Americans.
Officials said that Neshaminy High School’s logo on its front sign, displaying a picture of a Native American in a headdress, would no longer be allowed, but the controversial word “Redskins” will remain.
In a statement, the Bucks County district accused the commission of “unsubstantiated allegations of racism” and ordering actions that could cost nearly $1 million.
In 2013, the commission, citing a complaint, accused Neshaminy of violating a state human relations law.
The high school’s baseball team hats feature a tomahawk, the basketball team’s logo is a profile of a Native American warrior and the football team is known as the “Skins.”
The high school has used the word “Redskins” since 1932.
