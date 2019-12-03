Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ride sharing service Lyft is giving unemployed Philadelphians a lift in their job search. At City Hall Tuesday, company leaders discussed their Job Access Program with city officials.
This program provides unemployed passengers with free or discounted rides until the third week of employment—or until the rider gets their first paycheck.
“Sometimes they have job interviews or jobs that aren’t readily accessible to public transit, so we want to make sure to get people where they need to be,” Lyft’s Public Policy Manager Angela Bowie said.
The Job Access Program is available in 52 cities.
