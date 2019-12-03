



ALBANY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A woman accused of murdering her two young kids had a history with Children and Youth Services. Lisa Snyder, the woman accused of hanging her 8-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter inside their Albany Township home, once had her children taken from her by Child Protective Services.

We learned today Snyder has a 17-year-old son in high school. A relative also told Eyewitness News the oldest child and the son Snyder allegedly killed had been in the custody of Berks County Children and Youth.

People who live in Albany Township are shocked and saddened when thinking about what happened to 4-year-old Brinley and 8-year-old Conner. Snyder is accused of hanging them by a dog cable inside their home in September.

Snyder was charged with their murders on Monday morning.

Snyder’s family told Eyewitness News off-camera that she suffered from mental issues. They say in July 2014, two of her sons were removed from her home by Berks County Children and Youth. However, after hiring an attorney, the two boys were returned to Snyder about a year later.

Eyewitness News called the Berks County Children and Youth offices in Reading to ask exactly why the children were returned but never got a call back. An Eyewitness News crew also went there to speak to someone but a security guard told them they had to leave if they didn’t have an appointment.

Snyder remains in custody after being charged with killing her only daughter and the youngest son she legally fought to have returned to her home. The gruesome details of the case also affected investigators.

“This was a very emotional investigation for all of those involved,” Berks County District Attorney John Adams said.

Within the last 24 hours of Snyder’s arrest, another woman by the same name who lives nearby talked to Eyewitness News by phone about the tragedy.

“Why don’t you think about the family left behind? Those innocent children,” she said.

Snyder’s oldest child is staying with family nearby and turns 18 next month.