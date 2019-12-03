Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hoard your fries! We may be facing a french fry shortage after a poor potato crop.
According to Bloomberg News, much of this year’s potato crop has been damaged by cold, wet weather.
noooooooo! you know how much I love 🍟 🍟🍟🍟! #savethefries pic.twitter.com/6xc9cBPdAt
— Janelle Burrell (@BurrellTV) December 3, 2019
The U.S. Department of Agriculture predicts potato production will drop a little over 6% this year, the lowest drop since 2010.
This could mean higher prices for potatoes at the grocery store.
You must log in to post a comment.