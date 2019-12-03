  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:French fries, potato

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hoard your fries! We may be facing a french fry shortage after a poor potato crop.

According to Bloomberg News, much of this year’s potato crop has been damaged by cold, wet weather.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture predicts potato production will drop a little over 6% this year, the lowest drop since 2010.

This could mean higher prices for potatoes at the grocery store.

Comments