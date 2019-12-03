



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Caught on camera, a thief jumps into a running truck and steals it. Inside was thousands of dollars worth of tools, as well as some important Christmas decoration.

“We’re a commercial sign company. We do truck lettering, vehicle wraps and door front signs, that type of thing,” John Nolan said.

His business, Aztec Signs, has sat on the 5800 block of Torresdale Avenue in Wissonoming without any issue. That was until around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

“We saw that truck move and the truck was being driven away by a street person,” Nolan said.

In surveillance video, you can see the suspect wearing a grey hoodie and a dust mask leaning against a building. He then gets up and walks towards Nolan’s business.

What happens next takes a matter of seconds.

The suspect hops in the idling truck when two employees and Nolan quickly realize what was happening, but they’re seconds too late.

“We made an effort to run out and get it,” Nolan said. “He reached over and he locked the passenger side door.”

The suspect got away with a bucket truck full of equipment — the backbone of Nolan’s business.

“Every tool you could possibly accumulate in the 15 years of having this truck is in that truck,” he said.

Along with supplies for an important job Aztec Signs is working on, the truck was filled with something else.

“The truck was loaded with the finishing touches for the Mayfair Christmas lighting, which goes on this Sunday. So I had to call them and let them know their decorations are on the back of the truck,” Nolan said.

He added that he thinks the truck is heading towards Kensington and the tools will be sold for pennies.

“Hopefully with your help, we’ll get this picture out there and a picture of the truck out there. Someone will see it and give us a call,” Nolan told Eyewitness News.

He now has his fingers crossed the truck, or at least some of the equipment is recovered. Even so, he is filing an insurance claim hoping the truck at least is replaced.