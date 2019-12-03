



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A pursuit involving Pennsylvania State Police ended with a crash in Germantown that injured two children on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. on the 5200 block of Morris Street.

Philadelphia police say a pursuit of a silver Hyundai Entourage began on I-76 Eastbound when the suspect, James Adams, fled a traffic stop.

Police say the suspect exited the highway and was seen tossing a gun from the vehicle. Philadelphia police later recovered the weapon.

State Police continued to pursue the suspect who swiped several parked cars before crashing into a parked vehicle that then hit two pedestrians — a 12-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl.

The boy suffered injuries to his lower left leg and was transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children. His condition is not known at this time.

The girl suffered an injury to her right leg. Her condition is also not known at this time.

“She was conscious, obviously in a lot of pain and very scared and we got her a blanket to put under her foot,” Emil Duffy said.

After Duffy and his neighbors assisted one of the two young people injured on the block, he went to check on his car.

“That’s when I saw my car up in the air on top of another car,” he said. “It was really loud, just the continuous banging and crashing of all the cars colliding.”

The suspect was taken into custody by state troopers.

As for the block, cleanup will be heavy.

And for Duffy, he says his friend parked in front of him on the street just minutes before the multi-car crash. He’s glad his friend is OK and believes the suspect crashing into his friend’s car pushed his own up and over.

“I understand that the police have a job to do and they want to catch this suspect but this kind of chase happening in a residential neighborhood at 4 o’clock on a school day? Two kids got hurt,” Duffy said.

CBS3’s Alexandria Hoff contributed to this report.