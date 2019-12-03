PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A pursuit involving Pennsylvania State Police ended with a crash in Germantown that injured two children on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. on the 5200 block of Morris Street.
Philadelphia police say a pursuit of a silver Hyundai Entourage began on I-76 Eastbound before the vehicle hit a parked car on Morris Street.
That crash caused the parked vehicle to hit two pedestrians — a 12-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl.
The boy suffered injuries to his lower left leg and was transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children. His condition is not known at this time.
The girl suffered an injury to her right leg. Her condition is also not known at this time.
Police and medic crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in the accident with one on top of another. Chopper 3 was over the scene.
Police say two suspects are in custody.
