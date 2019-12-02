TSA: Chester County Man Arrested After Gun Found In Carry-On Bag At Philadelphia International Airport

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Chester County man was arrested after he was caught by TSA with a loaded handgun at Philadelphia International Airport. Officials say they found a 9 mm handgun in the man’s carry-on bag while at the checkpoint on Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Chester County man was arrested after he was caught by TSA with a loaded handgun at Philadelphia International Airport. Officials say they found a 9 mm handgun in the man’s carry-on bag while at the checkpoint on Sunday.
This is the 18th gun that TSA officers have detected in a carry-on bag at the airport so far this year.
Passengers are only permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared.
For more on how to properly travel with a gun, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.