PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Students are remembering a friend who was gunned down in North Philadelphia. Sixteen-year-old Ceani Smalls was stepping off a SEPTA bus near 22nd Street and Sedgley Avenue Saturday, when a gunman opened fire, killing her.
Smalls attended the Mathematics, Civics and Sciences Charter School of Philadelphia.
Classmates and staff paid tribute to the teenager.
“We used to be in Keystone Prep class together. She used to talk about prom a lot and that’s all that she wanted to do. It’s just messed up because now she can’t even go to prom and that’s what she was waiting for,” Tiana Bing said.
Suspect Robert Jamieson is in custody and charged with murder and attempted murder.
