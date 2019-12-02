Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was anything but paradise in Miami for the Eagles and Professor Pat is ready to hand out some grades. The Eagles’ defense got shredded in Sunday’s devastating 37-31 loss to the Dolphins.
Miami was averaging 14 points per game this season. They scored touchdowns on five straight drives and put up an outrageous 37 points against the Eagles defense — their highest output in four years.
The Birds now stand at 5-7 and playoff hopes are dwindling — but they’re still just one game back from the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East.
Watch the video above to see what grades Professor Pat gives the Eagles.
