  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say three men were injured after they were shot while inside a vehicle in Southwest Philadelphia Monday night. Police say the triple shooting happened at approximately 10:40 p.m. in the area of 67th Street and Dicks Avenue.

Police say one man was shot multiple times throughout his body and is in “very bad shape.”

The other two victims were shot and transported themselves to the hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.

There is no word on any arrests at this time.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.

Comments