PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say three men were injured after they were shot while inside a vehicle in Southwest Philadelphia Monday night. Police say the triple shooting happened at approximately 10:40 p.m. in the area of 67th Street and Dicks Avenue.
Police say one man was shot multiple times throughout his body and is in “very bad shape.”
The other two victims were shot and transported themselves to the hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.
There is no word on any arrests at this time.
