PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Police say three men were injured after they were shot outside a bar in Southwest Philadelphia on Monday night. The triple shooting happened at about 10:40 p.m. on 67th Street and Dicks Avenue, in front of 67th Street Cafe.
Police say a 54-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
The other two victims, both 28 years old, were shot in their legs, and are expected to survive.
There is no word on any arrests at this time.
