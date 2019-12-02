  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMAll Rise
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Phillies news

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the baseball offseason begins to heat up, the Philadelphia Phillies made some decisions on a few players that have been staples in the organization. Both Maikel Franco and Cesar Hernandez were not tendered contracts for the 2020 season.

This decision makes both infielders free agents.

Franco, 27, had a roller-coaster season in 2019, hitting over .400 in the month of March but was inconsistent throughout the rest of the year. The 2019 season also saw the infielder spend time in the minor leagues.

Hernandez, 29, had more of a consistent year. He ended the season with a .279 average along with a .981 fielding percentage.

Some other moves included the team tendering contracts for a number of arbitration-eligible players, including All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto and catcher Andrew Knapp.

The Phillies also tendered contracts to pitchers Adam Morgan, Zach Eflin, Hector Neris, Vince Velasquez and Jose Alvarez.

Comments