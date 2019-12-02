PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the baseball offseason begins to heat up, the Philadelphia Phillies made some decisions on a few players that have been staples in the organization. Both Maikel Franco and Cesar Hernandez were not tendered contracts for the 2020 season.
This decision makes both infielders free agents.
Franco, 27, had a roller-coaster season in 2019, hitting over .400 in the month of March but was inconsistent throughout the rest of the year. The 2019 season also saw the infielder spend time in the minor leagues.
Hernandez, 29, had more of a consistent year. He ended the season with a .279 average along with a .981 fielding percentage.
#Phillies have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/bM6QxlvtEu
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) December 3, 2019
Some other moves included the team tendering contracts for a number of arbitration-eligible players, including All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto and catcher Andrew Knapp.
The Phillies also tendered contracts to pitchers Adam Morgan, Zach Eflin, Hector Neris, Vince Velasquez and Jose Alvarez.
