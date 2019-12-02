Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The roads could be slick when you head out the door Tuesday morning. The wintry mix that fell across much of the Delaware Valley Monday has left plenty of moisture on the roadways.
As temperatures dip around 32 degrees overnight, that moisture from rain and melted snow is likely to freeze over as we head into Tuesday morning.
That means potentially icy spots on the roads for your morning commute and slippery sidewalks.
If it looks wet, expect that it could be icy Tuesday morning.
If you are out on the roads, be sure to take it slow and leave plenty of room.
Watch the full video for more.
You must log in to post a comment.