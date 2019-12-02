



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Delaware Valley is dealing with wintry weather Monday with measurable snowfall, some of which could be significant for parts of the area. The high stays in the 30s for Monday, with some wraparound moisture and a rain/snow mix in the morning before transitioning to all snow throughout the day. The high temperature will be only 39 degrees.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Bucks, Lehigh, Northampton, Carbon and Monroe Counties until 4 a.m. Tuesday. A winter weather advisory has been issued until 1 a.m. Tuesday for Philadelphia, Chester, Delaware and Berks Counties in Pennsylvania and Camden and Gloucester Counties in New Jersey. Burlington County is also under a winter weather advisory until 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Still a good amount of variability with the snow today. A sharp cutoff from SW to NE is expected. Highest variability in the blue circle in areas. A small moment in bands could allow higher amounts farther S & W. Narrow band of higher amounts in red circle @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/E6Lh7hPJHf — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) December 2, 2019

Winter Weather Alerts for all of SE PA and portions of immediate NJ Burbs through Tuesday morning. Expect difficult travel across the region, highest snow likely in Warning area @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/dAS3rEctng — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) December 2, 2019

Warminster Township officials have declared a snow emergency. All on-street parking is banned.

Heavy snow is looking likely for Lehigh and Northampton Counties as well as the Poconos.

Projected snow accumulations:

Philadelphia: 2 to 4 inches

Northern suburbs: 4 to 6 inches

Southern suburbs: Coating to 2 inches

Far north and west: 6-plus inches

It appears to be an all-day event with areas northwest of Philadelphia seeing heavy snowfall while areas south of the city it’s less of a concern.

The mix should change over from rain to snow around mid-to-late morning with the afternoon and evening being the worst part of the day.

PennDOT issued travel restrictions and safety tips for drivers traveling through winter weather.

Keep in mind that a heavy snow band will likely develop somewhere across northeast Pennsylvania and North Jersey. It is extremely tough to forecast where this band will set up and the location is key because snowfall rates will increase along with snow totals.

