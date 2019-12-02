Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot multiple times and killed in the Fairhill section of Philadelphia on Monday morning. The fatal shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. on the 400 block of West Allegheny Avenue.
According to Philadelphia police, a 52-year-old man was shot multiple times.
He was transported to Temple University, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
No arrests have been made.
This is the second shooting in the Fairhill section of the city today. Earlier this morning, two 19-year-old women were wounded, one critically, in a double shooting.
