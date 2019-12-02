WATCH LIVE:Berks County DA Holds Press Conference On Mother Charged In Deaths Of Children Found Hanged In Basement
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia Police


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot multiple times and killed in the Fairhill section of Philadelphia on Monday morning. The fatal shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. on the 400 block of West Allegheny Avenue.

According to Philadelphia police, a 52-year-old man was shot multiple times.

He was transported to Temple University, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No arrests have been made.

This is the second shooting in the Fairhill section of the city today. Earlier this morning, two 19-year-old women were wounded, one critically, in a double shooting.

Comments