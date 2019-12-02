  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 36-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot six times in Philadelphia’s Nicetown-Tioga section. Police say the shooting happened just after 6 p.m. Monday at the intersection of 17th Street and Pulaski Avenue.

Police say the victim was shot once in the chest, twice in the right side and three times in the left thigh.

He was transported to Temple University Hospital and is currently in extremely critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

 

