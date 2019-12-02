Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 36-year-old was killed after he was shot six times in Philadelphia’s Nicetown-Tioga section. Police say the shooting happened just after 6 p.m. Monday at the intersection of 17th Street and Pulaski Avenue.
Police say the victim was shot once in the chest, twice in the right side and three times in the left thigh.
He was transported to Temple University Hospital and was pronounced dead at 7:36 p.m.
No arrests have been made.
You must log in to post a comment.