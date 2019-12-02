Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 19-year-old woman was critically wounded after she was shot multiple times in a double shooting in the Fairhill section of Philadelphia on Monday morning. The shooting happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. on the 2500 block of North 7th Street.
Philadelphia police say two 19-year-old women were wounded in the shooting.
One of the teens was shot in the left shoulder and taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition. The other victim was shot multiple times and is currently in critical condition at Temple University Hospital.
No arrests have been made.
