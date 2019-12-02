SCHOOL CLOSINGS:Check out a full list of school closings and delays for Monday
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia International Airport is warning travelers to check their flight status for delays and cancellations as winter weather is taking over the region Monday. An airport spokesperson tells CBS3 as of 8:15 a.m. there were 16 cancellations and 49 delays for arriving and departing flights.

The Federal Aviation Administration reports arriving flight delays are averaging 55 minutes.

Travelers should check their flight status with their airline and keep an eye on the weather throughout the day.

Winter weather is also affecting air travel in New Jersey and New York. Newark Liberty International Airport, LaGuardia Airport and JFK International Airport are also warning travelers of potential delays and cancellations from the winter weather.

