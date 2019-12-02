PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — PennDOT has more than 100 vehicles treating our area roadways to deal with the winter storm. Despite the light morning drizzle, Montgomery County is expected to get hit with one to three inches of snow.
PennDOT crews have been loading their trucks with salt this morning.
Many of the roads and highways have already been treated.
Most crews are in a holding pattern waiting for the ice and snow.
The snow is expected to pick up this afternoon around 4 p.m. — just in time for the evening commute.
PennDOT officials say they’re ready.
“We have 40 of our 44 trucks up and running, plus we have our contractors in right now, so what we’re doing is salting. We were in at about 3 o’clock this morning. We went out, we treated the roads with salt and once we got done with that the guys are basically patrolling now because the temperatures are up, the road temperatures are up,” said Assistant Highway Maintenance Manager John Clancy.
