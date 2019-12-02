Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you plan on shopping for a Smart TV this holiday season, the FBI has a warning for you. They are warning that hackers can tap into unsecured Smart TVs.
Once the hackers have access, the FBI says they can take control of the camera and microphone and silently cyberstalk you.
To avoid this, they recommend placing tape over the television’s camera when you’re not using it and keeping the TV up-to-date with the latest security software.
The bureau also suggests changing default network passwords set by manufacturers, and understand how to enable and disable microphones and cameras.
