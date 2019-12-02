PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Despite an embarrassing 37-31 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles still have a shot at making the playoffs. The Birds are one game behind the Dallas Cowboys and could still win the NFC East.
The Eagles will have to go on a late-season run, winning the next four games — which are all division games — to make it happen.
Eagles coach Doug Pederson acknowledged that his team is now a long shot for a playoff berth and that he’ll need to combat doubt in the locker room during his post game press conference.
“There will be a little bit of that,” he said. “We have to guard against that. We’re still a good team.”
Pederson is speaking with the media again Monday at 12 p.m. to discuss the loss and what’s next.
The Eagles face the 3-9 New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field next Monday.
